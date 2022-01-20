Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 105,266 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,266 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 4.55% of LivePerson worth $189,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in LivePerson by 101,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPSN. Loop Capital began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.44. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

