Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 604,249 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Entegris were worth $213,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Entegris by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Entegris by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.16 and a 200 day moving average of $130.72. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

