AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,570 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.89% of AutoNation worth $230,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.64 and a 52-week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,259,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,540 shares of company stock valued at $45,131,201 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

