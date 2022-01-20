Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,912,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 419,054 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $285,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,295,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,258,000 after purchasing an additional 817,160 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,046,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,686,000 after purchasing an additional 773,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,878,000 after purchasing an additional 746,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

