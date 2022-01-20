Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,940.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,483 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $24,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.45.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $330.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

