Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Shares Gap Down to $74.98

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.98, but opened at $69.95. Enviva Partners shares last traded at $72.12, with a volume of 6,708 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVA. Raymond James raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -460.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 184.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 498,472 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $13,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 49.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 77.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,451,000 after purchasing an additional 186,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.