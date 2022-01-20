Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Shares Gap Down to $120.29

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $120.29, but opened at $117.20. Cboe Global Markets shares last traded at $119.85, with a volume of 5,039 shares changing hands.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.77 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.