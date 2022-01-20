Panda Yield (BBOO) One Day Volume Tops $60.00

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $9,977.16 and approximately $60.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00114872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

