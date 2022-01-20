PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down to $18.10

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $17.70. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 535 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,214,000 after acquiring an additional 149,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,717,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,880,000 after acquiring an additional 119,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 180,639 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

