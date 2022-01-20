Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.20 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Intel by 1.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 797,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

