Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,781 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,788,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,808,000 after purchasing an additional 94,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $245.33 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.53.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

