Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 13,100 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 373,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 22.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 146.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 769,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 456,568 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

