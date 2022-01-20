Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allstate by 117,603.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 39.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $120.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

