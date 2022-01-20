Bokf Na Invests $3.95 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after purchasing an additional 429,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after acquiring an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after acquiring an additional 597,373 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

NYSE ALL opened at $120.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.