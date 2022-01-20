US Bancorp DE Has $16.87 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

