ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBLT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ToughBuilt Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,865. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 58.79%. Equities analysts expect that ToughBuilt Industries will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ToughBuilt Industries news, CEO Michael Panosian bought 263,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 988,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 128,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 6.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

