ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Cap Achieves $324,795.31

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $324,795.31 and $825.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008460 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

