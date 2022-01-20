SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 751,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SciPlay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,346,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,790,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 973,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,485. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.79. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

