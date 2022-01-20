PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTIC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,721. PropTech Investment Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 29.2% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after buying an additional 359,810 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 774,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,081,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

