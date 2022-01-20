Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 767,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,990 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

BYM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. 896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,967. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

