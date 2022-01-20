Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.88. 75,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,284. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $151.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

