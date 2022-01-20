Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical comprises 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $15,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after buying an additional 919,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after buying an additional 295,977 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $37,225,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $31,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.82. 6,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,114. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.24. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

