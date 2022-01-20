Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 32.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 655,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 159,365 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYI. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,501,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 334,749 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth about $1,439,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 48.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 212.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,516 shares during the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 2,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,775. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

