Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 10,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 154.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,019,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,870,000 after buying an additional 1,224,590 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $54,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $2,281,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,213 shares of company stock worth $13,438,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSH. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

OSH stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.