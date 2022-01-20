Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,665 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,012,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.53. 58,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,737. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

