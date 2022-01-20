Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,599,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,161 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $10.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $317.31. 18,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,835. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.85. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.68.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

