Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $11.08 Million Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 150.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.67. 1,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,830. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 123.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

