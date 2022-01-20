Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $975,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,420. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average is $107.88.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

