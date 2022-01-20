Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 0.9% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,972 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,768,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,409,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $58.44. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,432. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.