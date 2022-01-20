Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend by 24.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP opened at $105.24 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $67.92 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.