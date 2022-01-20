Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHLX. Credit Suisse Group raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

SHLX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.71. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.