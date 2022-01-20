Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Bought by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 4.7% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $30,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSEW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000.

GSEW traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,447 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52.

