$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Waste Connections posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.76. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,938,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after buying an additional 684,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

