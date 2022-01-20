CX Institutional Acquires 224 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,845 shares of company stock valued at $60,742,738. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

SCHW opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

