Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.58 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

