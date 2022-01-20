Analysts Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) PT at $191.50

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.67.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,435. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 22.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

