CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its position in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,808,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,616 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $38,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the second quarter worth about $294,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CONXU remained flat at $$10.03 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357. CONX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

