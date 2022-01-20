-$0.60 EPS Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.23). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of BCYC stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,717. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

