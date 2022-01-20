Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.23). U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($1.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 276.3% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,646,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.14. 6,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,515. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.57. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

