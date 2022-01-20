Athos Capital Ltd Buys 70,700 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Athos Capital Ltd raised its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications accounts for about 3.1% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $9,027,418.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.25. 67,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -613.71 and a beta of 1.14. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

