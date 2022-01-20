Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,780 shares of company stock valued at $937,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 319.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $21.21. 912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. On average, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.