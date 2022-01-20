Athos Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 100,000 Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAGU. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter worth $253,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III stock remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,603. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.26.

