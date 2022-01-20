PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,847,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources accounts for 1.4% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $140,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 12.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.87. 7,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

