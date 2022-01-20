Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,806,243 Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,806,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,887,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 7.59% of Triple-S Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Triple-S Management by 94,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.59. 822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,629. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $847.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.73. Triple-S Management Co. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

