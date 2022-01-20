Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 10,246 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,021,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III were worth $19,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVSC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $586,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 245,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 56,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,014. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

