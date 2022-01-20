B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 169,989 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13,416.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.8% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $49,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.46. 25,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,819. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.