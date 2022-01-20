B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.58. The stock had a trading volume of 96,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

