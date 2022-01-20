B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

DIS stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.25. The company had a trading volume of 204,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,855,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $276.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.31. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.