B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,482,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 89.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 135,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.18. 28,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,600. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.88 and a 200 day moving average of $102.58.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

