B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 263.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,320 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.51. 82,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,951. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.